4,009 new Covid cases, 14 deaths in Telangana

During the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Sunday, 83,089 tests were conducted while 1,29,637 samples were tested the previous day.

The number of cases dropped from 5,093 as the authorities conducted fewer tests over the week-end.

Hyderabad, April 19 (IANS) Telangana logged 4,009 new Covid-19cases and 14 deaths during the 24-hour period.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,55,433 while 14 deaths have taken the fatality toll to 1,838.

According to a bulletin by the state health department, the case fatality remained at 0.51 per cent against the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Almost all parts of the state continue to see a surge in the cases. Greater Hyderabad and surrounding districts remained the worst affected along with the districts bordering Maharashtra.

The state capital reported 705 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 363 and 336 cases respectively.

As many as 13 out of total 33 districts in the state added more than 100 cases during the last 24-hours. Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra saw 360 new cases followed by 264 in Sangareddy, 175 in Jagtiyal, 146 in Warangal Urban, 135 in Karimnagar, 129 in Mahaboobnagar, 125 in Siddipet and 115 in Kamareddy.

The number of active cases in the state also jumped to 39,154 from 37,0137 the previous day. Of the total number of active cases, 39,154 are in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 1,878 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,14,441.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 88.46 per cent, a drop of nearly 10 per cent over the last one month.

The health authorities tested 83,089 samples, taking the total number of tests to over 1.18 crore. Samples tested per million population jumped to 3,17,593.

The number of patients in Covid hospitals in the state increased to 13,701 from 12,881 the previous day.

--IANS

ms/sdr/