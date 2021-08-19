4,033 Covid orphans identified in Andhra for free education

Amaravati, Aug 19 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Education Department on Thursday that it has compiled details of children left orphaned by Covid for providing free education.
It said that it had identified 4,033 children, out of which 1,659 children are students of government schools, while 2,150 are studying in private schools. The orphans include 524 infants, according to the department.
The state government had ordered the Education Department to compile this information, following the Supreme Court directions that free education should be provided to the affected children.
It has also called for submission of monthly reports on the condition of children who have lost their parents to the pandemic.
