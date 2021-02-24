40L tractors to be part of farmers' movement: Tikait

While speaking to IANS, Tikait said: "Whenever the need arises, 40 lakh tractors would become a part of the movement."

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday warned the Centre that if the demands on the three controversial laws are not met, then 40 lakh tractors would join the farmers' agitation.

As per the data available, there are about 12 lakh tractors currently in India. Punjab has the highest number of seven lakh tractors followed by Haryana with around four lakh tractors.

Uttar Pradesh has about two lakh tractors and Uttarakhand has around 30,000 tractors.

Earlier this month also, Tikait had said that if the government accepted their demands then he would lead a rally of 40 lakh tractors to the Golden temple in Amritsar.

--IANS

awd/dpb