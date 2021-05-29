41% back govt's decision to continue with Central Vista project

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Even as the opposition parties are opposing the Central government's ambitious Central Vista project, about 41 per cent people backed the government's decision to launch and continue with the project during the Covid crisis, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

As per the ABP-C Voter survey, 41.8 per cent feel that the Narendra Modi government's decision to start and continue with the Central Vista project during Corona times was right.

The survey pointed out that 48.5 per cent people in the urban areas and 38.9 per cent respondents living in the rural areas described the government's decision to go ahead with the Central Vista project during Covid times as correct.

On the other hand, 33.9 per cent of the respondents said that it was not right on the part of the government to go ahead with the project amid the Covid crisis.

The survey said that 29.5 per cent people in urban areas and 35.7 per cent people in rural areas feel that it was not a good decision.

A total of 24.4 per cent people choose not to comment on the issue.

The survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country.

The opposition parties have been critical of the Central Vista project, saying that it shouldn't be continued at a time when the country is reeling under the Covid pandemic with many people complaining of not getting hospital beds, vaccines, oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs.

