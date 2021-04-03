41 crude bombs recovered from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Ahead of the third phase of assembly polls in West Bengal, 41 crude bombs were recovered on Friday from the South 24 Parganas district of the state.



On the basis of source information, a raid was conducted by Bhangore police station of Baruipur Police district at the Padmapukur area under Pranganj GP where 41 crude bombs were recovered from a bush, District Election Officer, South 24 Parganas informed.

"In a raid held in Baruipur's Padmapukur area, 41 crude bombs were recovered from a bush, yesterday. Case registered, no arrest has been made yet, the probe is on," said DEO.

Further investigation of the case is going on.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. (ANI)

