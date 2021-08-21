4.1 earthquake jolts Gujarat's Kutch

Gandhinagar, Aug 21 (IANS) A 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday, said the Institute of Seismology Research (ISR), Gandhinagar.

There were no reports of any casualty or damage to property, it said.

The tremor was recorded at 12.08 p.m., with its epicentre located 23 km East Southeast (ESE) of Dholavira, the world heritage site in Kutch district, an official release from the ISR said.