41% households in Delhi report flu-like symptoms: Survey

The findings of the survey by Local Circles also indicate that 22 per cent of Delhi households are fully impacted with it, which means all members are having such symptoms while 19 per cent have only 1 member so far and it is likely that more members may develop symptoms in the days to come.

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) As many as 41 per cent of surveyed Delhi households say that they have one or more members who are currently down with flu-like symptoms.

However, 59 per cent of citizens have indicated that they do not have anyone in their households with the flu-like symptoms, the survey said.

Many Delhi residents in the last 7 days have reported that one or more members in their family are struggling with Covid-like symptoms i.e. fever, runny nose, fatigue.

Many are also getting a RT-PCR test done only to find later post doctor consultation that they are Covid-negative and had gotten under the influence of some kind of viral infection or seasonal flu.

Doctors across hospitals are saying that 80 per cent of such cases were seasonal flu and 20 per cent were of Swine Flu. The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the national capital is currently less than 0.1 per cent.

Residents of NCR cities i.e., Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad have also reported rising instances of similar Covid-like symptoms.

