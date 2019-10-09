41 IAS officers empanelled for posts at Centre

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the empanelment of 41 IAS officers, most of them from the 1987 batch, for holding secretary-level and secretary equivalent-level posts at Centre.

Twenty six officers, including 25 from 1987 batch from different states including Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Manipur, have been empanelled for secretary-level posts.



Fifteen, of whom 14 are from 1987 batch, have been empanelled for secretary equivalent-level posts.

IAS officer Usha Sharma, who is 1985 batch IAS officer has been empanelled for secretary-level post and WR Reddy of 1986 batch for secretary equivalent-level post.

Mallampalli Srinivas Rao (AM:87), Amir Subhani (BH:87), BVR Subrahmanyam (CG:87), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo (GJ:87), Tarun Kapoor (HP:87), Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi (JH:87), Pradip Kumar Tripathi (JK:87) are among those empanelled for secretary-level posts.

Ram Mohan Mishra (AM:87), Bimbadhar Pradhan (BH:87) and Pradeep Kumar (KL:87) are among those empanelled for secretary equivalent posts at the Centre. (ANI)

