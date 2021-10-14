41 UP districts are now coronavirus free

The drop in fresh and active cases in Amroha, Ayodhya, Badaun, Baghpat, Ballia, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mau, Mirzapur, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Shravasti, Siddhartha Nagar, Sitapur, Sonbhadra, Sultanpur and Unnao, indicate complete elimination of Covid-19 from over 54 per cent of the state.

According to a government spokesman, none of the 75 districts in the state have reported fresh Covid cases in double-digits lately which indicates the virus is receding.

The transmission levels in the state have been brought down by restricting the fresh cases below 50 for over two consecutive months.

The state continues to scale up the stringent testing mechanism which has helped in breaking the Covid chain with effective protocols in place, and by sticking to the time-tested strategy of case isolation and contact-tracing, combined with an alert community surveillance system.

The spokesman said that over 17 per cent of the population eligible for Covid-19 vaccination has received both doses of the vaccine.

So far, UP has administered over 11.75 crore vaccine doses. In addition, the state has also achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of the Covid vaccine to over 62 per cent of the eligible adult population.

--IANS

