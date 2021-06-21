412 new panchayats in Himachal to be connected online

Shimla, June 21 (IANS) A total of 412 new panchayats in Himachal Pradesh will be converted to e-panchayats in two months, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Virender Kanwar said on Monday.

He said 412 new panchayats were created this year for the convenience of villagers.

The Minister said till date Rs 40 crore has been spent to provide online facilities to 3,226 e-panchayats.