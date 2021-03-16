4,129 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in 2021

Tripoli, March 16 (IANS) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that a total of 4,129 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya so far in 2021.

The rescued migrants comprised 293 women and 215 children, Xinhua news agency quoted the IOM as saying on Monday.

It added that 73 migrants died and 159 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route so far this year.