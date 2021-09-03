41.3% not satisfied with Rahul Gandhi in 5 poll-bound states

The survey was conducted in five poll-bound states - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarkhand. The oevrall sample size for the survey was 81,006, covering 690 Assembly seats.

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) A total of 40.8 per cent people have shown satisfaction with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the five states going to the polls next year, while 41.3 per cent showed dissatisfaction with him, as per the ABP-CVOTER-IANS BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1.

The state poll is part of the largest and definitive independent sample survey tracker series carried out in India over the last 22 years, conducted by independent international polling agency CVoter.

In Goa, 13.1 per cent of the respondents are very much satisfied with Rahul Gandhi, while 26.6 per cent are satisfied to some extent with the Congress leader. However, 56.2 per cent in the survey showed dissatisfaction with the Congress leader.

In Manipur, 17.8 per cent surveyed people are very much satisfied while 28.5 per cent are satisfied to some extent satisfied with the Congress leader. A total of 42.2 per cent of the people are not satisfied at all with Rahul Gandhi.

However, the overall projection of Rahul Gandhi in Manipur has been noted in positive at 4.1.

In Punjab, 46.1 per cent of the surveyed people are not satisfied with Rahul Gandhi. A total of 12.6 per cent and 18.4 per cent of the total surveyed people are very much satisfied and satisfied to some extent with the Congress leader, respectively.

A total of 21.8 per cent of the surveyed people are very much satisfied with Rahul Gandhi, 17.2 per cent are satisfied to some extent, while 46.7 per cent people are not satisfied with the Congress leader.

In Uttarakhand, 52.4 per cent are not satisfied at all with Rahul Gandhi, while 12.5 and 14.2 per cent of the respondents are very much satisfied and satisfied to some extent with the Congress leaders, respectively.

Overall, 41.3 per cent of the total population surveyed in these five poll-bound states are not satisfied with the Congress leader. However, 19.2 per cent preferred to say very much satisfied and 21.36 per cent said they are satisfied to some extent with the Congress leader.

