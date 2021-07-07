419 Covid recoveries, 280 new cases, 4 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, July 7 (IANS) Recoveries continued to stay ahead of new cases in J&K on Wednesday as 419 patients recovered while 280 new cases and 4 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

Officials said that 197 recoveries, 131 cases, and three deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 222 recoveries, 149 cases, and one death from the Kashmir division.