41.9% feel Centre should have accepted farmers' demands

The C Voter-ABP News survey found that only 41. 9 per cent respondents feel that the Centre should have accepted the demands of the farmers. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for over six months now, demanding the three Central farm laws be repealed.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Around 40 per cent people in the country believe that the Union government should have accepted the demands of the protesting farmers, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

About 32. 8 per cent respondents said that the Centre should not accept the farmers' demands, while 25.3 per cent did not comment on the matter.

Interestingly, the survey found that more urban people in comparison to rural population feel that the government should have accepted the farmers' demands.

As per the survey, about 43.8 per cent urban people feel that the Centre should have accepted the farmers' demands, while 41.1 per cent rural respondents also hold similar views.

About 41.1 per cent urban and 29.3 per cent rural people believe that the Union government should not accept the demands of the farmers. A total of 15.1 per cent urban and 29.7 per cent rural population have nothing to on the issue.

The survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country.

