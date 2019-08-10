42 dead in rain-battered Kerala, 19 trains cancelled

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Forty-two people have lost their lives as incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, and as many as 19 trains have been cancelled on Saturday.

Officials said 'Red Alert' has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts, were denoting that the regions will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.



On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said as many as 24 incidents of landslides were reported in the state.

In Malappuram, rescue efforts were hampered at Kavalappara where more than 30 people are feared dead after a landslide on August 8.

National Disaster Response Force, Indian Army and local police are currently carrying out rescue efforts in flood-affected areas.

The situation may take a turn for worse as the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next five days.

In addition, the weather forecasting agency predicted strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph over the coastal areas.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. (ANI)

