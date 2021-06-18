4.2 magnitude quake shakes Kutch, no damage reported

Gandhinagar June 18 (IANS) An earthquake, of 4.2 magnitude, was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch on Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the quake, which occurred at 3.45 p.m., had its epicentre near Bandhal, 11 km north by northwest of Bhachau, and its depth was 26.7 km.