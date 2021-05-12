4,205 Covid deaths in India, highest in 24 hours

New Delhi: India saw a record 4,205 COVID-19 fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in country now stands at 2,33,40,938.



The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Hit hard by the second wave, nearly 90 per cent of the country is witnessing a high positivity rate, the government said on Tuesday, stressing that 640 districts out of the 734 are above the national threshold level of five per cent.

A variant of the virus - B.1.617 - that has been linked to the explosion in cases in India has been found in 44 countries, the World Health Organization has said, days after labelling it as "a variant of concern". The variant was first found in India in October.