426 recoveries, 347 new cases, 2 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, July 4 (IANS) Recoveries remained ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Sunday as 426 patients recovered while 347 new cases and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Officials said that 163 recoveries, 144 cases and two deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 263 recoveries and 203 cases from the Kashmir division.
So far, 316,976 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 308,672 have recovered, and 4,337 have succumbed.
As many as 30 cases of black fungus have also been reported.
The number of active cases are 3,967 out of which 1,733 are from the Jammu division and 2,234 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd