4.3 magnitude quake recorder in Maha's Gadchiroli

Nagpur, Oct 31 (IANS) An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale shook Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday evening.

The quake, at a depth of 20 km, was felt at 6.48 p.m., the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Gadchiroli falls in seismic zone III and the quake of such magnitude is not very unusual or unexpected," former NCS chief A.K. Shukla told IANS.