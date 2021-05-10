43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 10 (ANI): As many as 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were sworn in as ministers in Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet on Monday here at Raj Bhavan.

The ministers were administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.Earlier on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term.Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state Assembly.However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad were postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID-19. (ANI)