43 tourists rescued in Shimla following snowfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Shimla District Police has rescued 43 tourists from different locations here on Wednesday after they were trapped in the snowfall witnessed in the state.

People were rescued from Koti, Naldehra and Chharabra areas of Shimla.

Vehicular movement, electricity and water supply were disrupted after fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh today.



A total of 588 roads were closed, 2,436 electricity supply lines disrupted and 33 water supply schemes hampered. In eight districts of the state snow ranging between one to four feet had accumulated at different locations.

Transport services were also affected in Manali due to the snowfall. (ANI)

