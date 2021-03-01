435 IIM-B'lore students get placement offers

"All the 435 students of the 2019-21 PGP class in our institute got 481 offers and have been placed after campus interviews in which they have done well despite Covid-induced disruptions," said IIM-B career development services chairman U. Dinesh Kumar in a statement here.

Bengaluru, March 1 (IANS) All the graduating students of the state-run Indian Institute of Management (IIM-B) got placement offers from global reputed firms, an official said on Monday.

The 2-year Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) is a master's level course for Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. The programme equips students to take up leadership roles in a complex and dynamic global scenario.

Of the 165 offers by consulting firms, Accenture made 45 followed by Bain & Company with 25.

Similarly, top recruiters like McKinsey & Company made 18 offers, Boston Consulting Group 13, PricewaterhouseCoopers 10, Kearney 9, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) 6, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little and IBM Consulting 4 each.

Global professional services firm KPMG hired 8 students, Ernst & Young 5, Deloitte 3, Auctus Advisors and Infosys Consulting 2 each and Miebach Consulting and Oliver Wyman 1 each," said Kumar.

In the IT and IT product management domain, 78 offers were made, including 12 by Microsoft, 6 each by Browserstack and Ola, 5 each by Byju's and UHG Optum, and 3 each by Adobe, Infoedge, Oracle, Razorpay and Sprinklr.

"In the e-commerce space, global e-tailer Amazon made 34 offers, Paytm 11, Flipkart 6, Myntra 3 and Cloudtail 1," said Kumar.

In the finance domain, 67 offers were made, including 22 by Goldman Sachs, Kotak Mahindra 6, Avendus Capital and Citibank 5 each, Wells Fargo 4 and Blackstone, Axis Bank, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank 2 each.

"Strategy consulting and product management continue to be the most sought-after roles, followed by finance," said placement representative Harshit Verma.

For leadership tracks and general management positions, 47 offers were made by conglomerates, startups and other firms.

RPG Group made 10 offers, followed by Vedanta 8, Reliance 5, Capgemini and Navi Technologies 3 each, ABG, Adani Group, CK Birla Group, Machani Group, Tata Administrative Services and Tata Sky 2 each.

Students opting for sales and marketing roles got 50 offers, including 5 each from Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Procter & Gamble, 4 each from Samsung and ITC.

Operations roles saw 9 offers with Genpact 5, WNS Global services 3 and Natwest Group 1,

The analytics sector rolled out 10 offers, with 6 by American Express and 2 each by EXL and Target Corporation.

"Companies from overseas locations like Amsterdam, Dubai and Singapore made offers across consulting, finance, international trading and business strategy," said B-school's career development services manager Tapas Ranjan Pati.

