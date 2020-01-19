43rd edition of Chennai Book Fair witnesses sea of bibliophiles

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): The 43rd edition of Chennai Book Fair which is being held at the YMCA ground in Nandanam witnessed a sea of bibliophiles at the event on its eleventh day on Sunday.

The 13-day-long event was kick-started on January 9 and is organised by the Booksellers' and Publishers' Association of South India (BAPASI).



The annual book fair aims at inculcating reading habits within the people of Tamil Nadu, said President of BAPASI, RS Shanmugam.

"We are moving to our golden jubilee within seven years. We aim at starting the read Chennai movement through this book fair. This year more than 800 stalls have been set up for the publishers fifteen lakhs of books have been set up for readers to visit, select and purchase," RS Shanmugam told ANI.

"We are expecting near about 20 lakhs of people to visit here, so far more than 9 lakhs of people have visited. I feel we will achieve our target in the coming days. People from all over Tamil Nadu are coming here," he added.

The book fair was organised in a 3,000-sq ft hall and had books from all genres including politics, history, and fiction for book-lovers for all age-groups. (ANI)

