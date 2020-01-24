44 specially-abled children get first flight experience at Biju Patnaik International Airport

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): As many as 44 specially-abled children experienced a 40-minute plane ride at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier this week, Alliance Air - operated a special aircraft for the underprivileged children.



Minister, Ashok Chandra Panda inaugurated the programme and flagged of 'DREAM FLIGHT'.

Under the "DREAM FLIGHT" programme, Divyang children celebrated this special day to make it a memorable moment.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Executive of Swabhiman Sruti Mohapatra said, "Children have a lot of unique potential beyond disabilities. What they lack is a little bit of confidence. This 40 minutes ride in the air will definitely increase the confidence."

"There are 44 children with different kinds of disabilities. Now, they have a topic to discuss in the school among others," he added.

This initiative was taken by a local non-profit outfit "Swabhiman" in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Alliance Air. (ANI)

