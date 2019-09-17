44-year old businessman shot dead in North Delhi

According to a senior police official, on Monday night when Gupta was returning home after closing the showroom, a scuffle broke out between Gupta and the two bike-borne men.

Gupta sustained a gunshot injury over his left shoulder and was rushed to Shanti Mukund hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors," said the senior police official.

"A gold chain which Gupta was wearing is missing, though his mobile phone, wallet and a bag were found to be intact. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Jyoti Nagar police station," said the senior police official.

"The police teams are also looking for CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further, police teams are probing the incident with all angles," said the police official privy to the investigation.