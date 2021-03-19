44.3% people say Yogi failed to tackle corruption

The IANS-CVoter survey conducted out on 15,700 people between March 8 to 17, only 43.1 per cent felt that Yogi government has been able to tackle corruption in the state.

NewDelhi, March 19 (IANS) With just a year away from the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, 44.3 per cent people have said that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state has failed to tackle corruption, according to a survey on Friday.

It said 44.3 per cent people in state felt that he has not been able to tackle corruption, while 12.6 per cent others said that they cannot comment on situation.

The BJP had raised the issue of corruption as a major poll plank in the state ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.

Campaigning aggressively on corruption, the BJP managed to win 312 out of 403 Assembly seats in the state.

The Congress had won seven, Samajwadi Party 47, Bahujan Samantha Party 19 and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) nine seats in 2017.

The next Assembly polls in the state are scheduled early 2022.

--IANS

aks/ksk/