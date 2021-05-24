446 Covid patients infected with black fungus in K'taka: Minister

Of the 446 patients infected, 433 are under treatment in state-run hospitals, and 11 are in home isolation," said the minister in a statement here.

Bengaluru, May 24 (IANS) Around 446 Covid patients have been infected with black fungus (mucormycosis) in Karnataka, admitted state Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday.

The fungal infection is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes.

As black fungus is a post-Covid complication, those who are diabetic and use steroids are vulnerable to contract it.

Alarmed by the growing number of Covid patients contracting the disease across the state, Sudhakar said an expert panel had been set up to study the infection, which has been declared as an epidemic by the Union Health Ministry.

Though fungal infections are common, with 200-300 people getting infected across the country in a year, Sudhakar said Covid patients were getting it after recovery during the pandemic's second wave.

"The Centre has allotted 1,150 vials of Amphotercin B drug to the state for injecting the infected patients. Anticipating more such cases, I have urged Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda to rush an additional 20,000 vials of the medicine to the state for treating more patients," said Sudhakar, a medical doctor by profession.

As per the experts' panel report, unsterilised medical equipment, prolonged use of face mask, tube and beds are the primary source of the infection.

"The panel has advised us to stop building renovation work in hospitals where Covid patients are under treatment, not to allow outsiders into intensive care units (ICUs) and ensure hygiene in clinical facilities," the minister noted.

The state health department has advised Covid patients to take an ENT (ear, nose and throat) test on recovery on 3rd, 7th and 21st day after they are discharged from the hospital.

"As part of strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the state, we have recently recruited 1,763 doctors, 715 experts, 75 from general medicine, 57 surgeons, 145 gynecologists, 40 ENT specialists, 35 dermatologists, 142 anaesthesiologists, 153 paediatricians and 17 radiologists," Sudhakar said.

Admitting that districts in the state's northwest region like Belagavi, Gadag, Hubballi and Raichur were facing shortage of doctors, the minister said some of the newly recruited would be posted in the region to treat Covid patients.

"We are paying Rs 10,000 allowance per month to medical officers taken on contract since April 1, Rs 8,000 to nurses and Rs 10,000 to healthcare workers," added Sudhakar.

