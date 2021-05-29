45% believe Chinese encroachment in Ladakh is Centre's failure

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Nearly 45 per cent people -- both in rural and urban India – feel that Chinas encroachment in Ladakh is a failure on the part of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

According to the ABP-C Voter survey, 39.8 per cent people in urban areas feel that Chinese encroachment in Ladakh is the failure of the Centre, while up to 46.9 per cent respondents in the rural areas also feel the same.