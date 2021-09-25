  1. Sify.com
  4. 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 25th, 2021, 12:30:02hrs
Representative Image

Pangin (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale, struck Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin on Saturday.

The tremors were felt around 10:11 am at the depth of 100 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 25-09-2021, 10:11:10 IST, Lat: 30.20 & Long: 94.63, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 237km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," said National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet.
Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit near Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

