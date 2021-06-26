45% of all smartphones to be sold in 2022 will have OLED display

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Nearly half of all smartphones that will be sold in 2022 will feature an OLED panel, a new report has revealed.

According to a TrendForce report, this marks the growing popularity of the organic light-emitting diode display technology in the smartphone market.

The report said 39.8 per cent of all smartphones sold in 2021 feature OLED panels. On the other hand, 45 per cent of total handsets which will be sold in 2022 are expected to sport this type of display.