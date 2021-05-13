45+ to get priority in vaccine: Chandigarh Advisor

Vaccination for above 18 population is being rolled out gradually in phases, Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida said.

Chandigarh, May 13 (IANS) Covid-19 vaccination in Chandigarh for 18 years is being rolled out gradually but the priority is for those who are above 45 waiting for the second dose, officials said on Thursday.

He said the priority has to be given to above 45 persons waiting for the second dose keeping in view the limited vaccines available now.

The Central government has allotted 33,000 vaccines to Chandigarh for vaccinated people in the age group of 18-45 years.

The eligible people will be inoculated from May 14. Walk-in vaccination facility is not available for the beneficiaries the 18-45 age group, officials said.

Health Services Director Amandeep Kaur Kang said the slots for booking online appointment opened on Thursday for 15 days.

Initially, she said, 1,000 people would be inoculated. If needed, the slots may be increased accordingly.

