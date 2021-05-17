4524 new Covid cases in Delhi as high casualties cause for concern

It has witnessed a sharp decline in daily positive case and positivity rate for around the last two weeks. During the peak of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, on April 20, Delhi's daily positive cases were reported at 28, 395, while the highest daily positivity rate was 36 per cent on April 22.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Delhi reported 4,524 new Covid -19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since April 4, when the city had reported 4,033 positive cases in day. The Capital also continued to witness reduction in daily positive cases which slid below 9 per cent (8.42%) on Monday.

Even if the new infections continued to dip in Delhi, the daily deaths figure remained on the higher side. According to a health bulletin, Delhi reported 340 deaths on Monday, taking the overall toll to 21,846.

The Capital reported 262 deaths on Sunday, 337 on Saturday, 289 on Friday, 308 on Thursday, 300 on Wednesday and 347 on Tuesday.

Delhi reported 6,456 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday and before that 6,430 on Saturday, 8,506 on Friday, 10,489 on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday and 12,481 on Tuesday.

The number of new cases reported came out of the 53,756 tests conducted on the previous day. As many as 41,849 RT-PCR and 11,907 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

A total of 10,918 patients recovered from the deadly disease, taking the total recovery figure to 13,20,496 in the national capital. The recovery rate was 94.42 per cent. The active cases declined to 56,049 from 62,783 on the previous day.

As far as the vaccination drive is concerned, a total of 91,105 people received vaccines in the last 24 hours. A total of 79,585 people received the first dose of the vaccine whereas 11,520 people received their second dose. So far, 46,02,475 persons have received vaccines in the national capital.

Out of the total 24,104 beds in hospitals dedicated to Coronavirus, 8,562 are vacant. The tally of people in home isolation declined to 35,141 from 39,211 on Sunday.

--IANS

pd/ash