45.7% people feel Yogi unable to fulfil pre-poll promises

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) With the Yogi Adityanath government completing four years in Uttar Pradesh, 45.7 per cent feel that he has not been able to fulfil his pre-election promises, a survey report revealed on Friday.

The survey said 45.7 per cent feel that he has not been able to fulfil pre-election promises and 11.1 per cent people said that cannot comment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2017 in the state by winning 312 out of 403 Assembly seats.

The Congress had won seven, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party 47, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samantha Party 19 and the Rashtriya Lok Dal nine seats.

The next Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for early next year.

