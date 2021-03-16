45kg marijuana recovered in J&K in 24 hours

Vinesh Sharma, SSP (ANTF) told reporters that four persons have been arrested during these raids so far, including two women from Uttar Pradesh.

Jammu, March 16 (IANS) Anti-narcotic task force (ANTF) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has seized 24 kg of contraband marijuana within the last 24 hours.

"30 Kgs of 'Hashish' (Marijuana) was recovered yesterday (Monday) from Mir Bazaar area of Kulgam district and 15 Kgs were recovered today from Narwal area of Jammu city.

"Four persons, including two women have been arrested in this connection. Further investigations are going on," the SSP said.

Using women for smuggling of narcotic substances appears to be a new tactics used by drug mafia to escape attention from the anti-narcotic agencies.

--IANS

sq/in