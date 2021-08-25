46 Pakistan nationals sent back from Attari-Wagah border over non-availability of proper COVID report

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 25 (ANI): A group of 46 Pakistani nationals including 23 children, who were supposed to be repatriated from Amritsar, were sent back from the Attari-Wagah border after the Pakistan government denied entry to them over non-availability of proper COVID report.



"We got tested on Monday but the Pakistan government did not approve. Our tests are being done again," says Wazir, a Pakistan national.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer at Attari-Wagah Border said, "These people have arrived in India a year ago to visit the sacred places and were stranded in Amritsar due to COVID induced lockdown."

"Earlier also around 15-20 days ago these people came to the Attari-Wagah border without prior permission and were sent back," he added.

"Today, permission was granted to them but Pakistan officials returned them from the zero line due to the unavailability of a proper Covid report. Their covid tests are being conducted again and will send them tomorrow," he said. (ANI)