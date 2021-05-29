47% hold Centre responsible for hike in auto fuel prices

The ABP-C Voter snap poll found that a total 21.2 per cent of people hold the state governments responsible for the price rise. Similarly, 18.4 percent of respondents hold the oil companies responsible for the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Around 47 per cent people hold the Central government responsible for the rise in petrol and diesel prices, as per the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

In urban areas, 43.9 per cent of people hold the Centre responsible for the rise in auto fuel prices, while 48.3 per cent respondents in the rural areas feel the same.

A total 18.6 per cent of the people in the urban areas hold the states responsible for the rise in petrol and diesel prices, while in the rural area, 22.3 per cent hold similar views.

The survey further stated that 21 per cent in urban areas hold the oil companies responsible for the price rise, while 17.2 per cent in rural areas feel the same.

This survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country.

The petrol and diesel prices in India are decided by keeping the international fuel prices as a benchmark. A rise in global fuel prices results in a price hike in the domestic market.

The state-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, align the rates of domestic fuel with that of global crude prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates.

On Saturday, the state-run oil marketing companies hiked fuel prices with petrol crossing the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai. With an increase of 26 paise, petrol price in Delhi has gone up to Rs 93.94 per litre.

On the other hand, the price of diesel in the national capital went up by 28 paise to Rs 84.89 per litre.

Another reason behind the price hike is the taxes levied by both the Centre and the state governments.

The prices for petrol and diesel differ from state to state depending upon the value-added tax (VAT) and transportation charges.

