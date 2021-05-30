47% Indians not happy with government's handling of Covid crisis

A total of 46.6 per cent people in a survey said they did not "think the Indian government is handling the Coronavirus well". Of them 29.2 per cent strongly disagreed with the steps being taken by the government to handle the viral outbreak.

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Almost half of Indians showed their dissatisfaction with the Indian government's way of handling the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that began its second wave in March 2021.

The IANS-CVoter Covid tracker survey, which was conducted in the last seven days on a total of 6,872 people across the country, also revealed that 48.7 per cent agreed the steps so far adopted by the Indian government while handling Covid-19.

Replying to whether they believed "the threat from the Coronavirus is exaggerated", 46.8 per cent agreed while 39.4 per cent did not.

Similar survey was also conducted on 56,685 people between January 1 and May 27 this year.

The survey comes at a time when India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stood at 2,78,94,800 with 21,14,508 active cases and 3,25,972 deaths so far.

India reported less than 2 lakh Covid-19 cases third day in a row on Sunday, with 1,65,553 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours. In the same time span, 3,460 patients succumbed to the coronavirus, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

