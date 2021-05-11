4,801 new Covid cases, 32 deaths in Telangana

The case fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 6,06,988 while the death toll climbed to 2,803.

Hyderabad, May 11 (IANS) Telangana logged 4,801 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the daily media bulletin by the Health Department, the state continues to see more recoveries than the new cases.

As many as 7,430 people recovered from Covid during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,44,049.

The recovery rate, which had plunged to almost 80 per cent a few days ago, has now improved to 87.58 per cent. The number of active cases dipped to 60,136.

The authorities conducted 75,289 tests during the period. With this, the number of tests conducted so far rose to 1,37,54,216. Samples tested per million population now moved up to 3,69,538.

For a fifth consecutive day, the daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad was below 1,000. The state capital reported 756 cases. The daily count was also on decline in other districts.

Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad reported 325 and 327 cases, respectively.

Nalgonda reported 254 cases, followed by 215 in Warangal Urban, 196 in Khammam, 189 in Nagarkurnool, 172 in Karimnagar,163 in Vikarabad, 162 in Mahaboobnagar, 150 in Mancherial, 145 in Warangal Rural, 142 in Peddapalli, 139 in Jagtiyal and 136 in Suryapet.

Out of 33 districts, 15 had new cases in double digits. Nizamabad district, which witnessed a big surge over last few weeks, also recorded new cases in double digits for a fourth consecutive day.

--IANS

ms/vd