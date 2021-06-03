49% feel board exams should have been postponed, not cancelled

As many as 49.1 per cent of the respondents in the survey feel that instead of cancelling the exams, the government should have postponed them.

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) A large number of respondents are of the view that instead of cancelling the CBSE Class XII board exams, the government should have postponed them, according to the IANS-CVoter CBSE Snap Poll.

The opinion is stronger among the younger set of respondents. In the 18-25 years age group, 50.8 per cent echoed this sentiment, while 46.2 per cent in the 56-plus age group said that the exams should have been postponed.

In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the pandemic and taking into account the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams for 2021. After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) too scrapped the ISC Class XII exams for this year.

The decision to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams was taken in a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The snap poll found that a majority of the respondents - 56.4 per cent - backed the government's decision to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams.

Similarly, 56.6 per cent of those interviewed in the states feel that the state boards should also cancel Class XII exams because of the prevailing Covid situation in the country.

The IANS-CVoter CBSE Snap Poll was conducted in the aftermath of the Union government's decision to cancel the Class XII board exams taken on June 1. The all-India sample size for the snap poll was 5,422 and the fieldwork was conducted on

