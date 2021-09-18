49 flights cancelled in Japan over typhoon Chanthu: Reports

Tokyo [Japan], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The typhoon Chanthu has hit Japan, leaving at least five people injured and 49 flights cancelled, media reported on Saturday.



The flights were cancelled in the southwestern regions of Japan on the islands of Shikoku and Kyushu, according to the NHK News broadcaster.

The typhoon resulted in the injuries of people in the prefectures of Nagasaki, Fukuoka and Saga.

Chanthu is currently moving to the east over the central part of the Pacific coast of Japan. The wind gusts in the typhoon reach the speed of 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour). (ANI/Sputnik)

