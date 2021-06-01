495 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast last week

Tripoli, June 1 (IANS) At least 495 illegal immigrants were rescued off the Libyan coast last week, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

"In the period of May 23-29, 495 migrants were rescued or intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," the IOM said on Monday.

So far in 2021, a total of 10,154 illegal immigrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast, while 173 died and 459 others went missing on the central Mediterranean route, Xinhua news agency quoted the UN agency as saying.