49.75% feel future expenses will be difficult to manage

According to the survey, which was conducted after the presentation of the Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and included a sample size of 1,200 people selected randomly across all demographics, 9 per cent of the respondents didn't know how they foresee their day-to-day expenses in the next one year.

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) As much as 49.7 per cent people feel that their future expenses will be difficult to manage, while 34 per cent people feel that the expenses will go up but will remain manageable, as per the IANS C-Voter Insta Poll.

It added that there has been a change of 11.8 per cent since last year when 38 per cent had said that future expenses will become difficult to manage.

The survey also pointed out that 34 per cent feel that the expenses will go up but will remain manageable, a drop of 10.7 per cent when compared to last year.

It also said that 7.5 per cent people feel that day-to-day expenses will come down, 1.9 per cent lower than last year.

The survey said that after the 2014 interim Budget, which was presented by the Congress-led UPA government, 42.1 per cent people felt that the expenses will go up but will remain manageable.

It also said that in 2014, 20.4 per cent people felt that their future expenses will become difficult to manage while 23.1 per cent felt that their day-to-day expenses will come down and 14.1 per cent people did not comment.

