4.9L Remdesivir vials, 19 foreign oxygen plants delivered to states

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Nearly 4.9 lakh Remdesivir vials, 11,000 Oxygen Concentrators, more than 13,000 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants and over 6,800 ventilators received from abroad as medical Covid aid have been dispatched to the states so far, the government said on Saturday.

These medical relief materials were received from various foreign countries between April 27 and May 14.