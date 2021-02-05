4G mobile Internet service being restored in entire J&K

Jammu, Feb 5 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced restoration of 4G mobile Internet services in the entire Union Territory.

"4G mobile Internet services being restored in entire J&K," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

At present, 4G mobile services are available in only two districts of J&K -- Udhampur in the Jammu division and Ganderbal in the Kashmir division.