  4. 4k people join Swiss protest against Covid containment rules

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Apr 25th, 2021, 01:20:08hrs
Vienna, April 24 (IANS) Around 4,000 people gathered near Zurich on Saturday for an unauthorised protest against coronavirus containment measures, police said.

The demonstration in Rapperswil-Jona was largely peaceful, but two people were detained and 45 others were banned from the city for a period of 24 hours, they said.

Most participants were not wearing masks or maintaining a safe distance from one another. Some used banners and cow bells to express their discontent with the restrictions to contain the pandemic, DPA reported.

A police spokesman said in a video released on Twitter that police had consciously decided not to break up the protest despite the hygiene rule violations.

--IANS

int/

