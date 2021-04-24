4k people join Swiss protest against Covid containment rules

Vienna, April 24 (IANS) Around 4,000 people gathered near Zurich on Saturday for an unauthorised protest against coronavirus containment measures, police said.
The demonstration in Rapperswil-Jona was largely peaceful, but two people were detained and 45 others were banned from the city for a period of 24 hours, they said.
Most participants were not wearing masks or maintaining a safe distance from one another. Some used banners and cow bells to express their discontent with the restrictions to contain the pandemic, DPA reported.
A police spokesman said in a video released on Twitter that police had consciously decided not to break up the protest despite the hygiene rule violations.
--IANS
int/