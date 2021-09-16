4K ProRes video recording is not available on 128GB iPhone 13 Pro models

ProRes is brand-new to iPhone 13 Pro. ProRes codec aims to offer higher color fidelity and less compression, and it is often used for commercials, feature films, and TV broadcasts. With ProRes support, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max users can capture, edit, and share professional quality video right on their devices, reports MacRumors.

San Francisco, Sep 16 (IANS) Apple announced that the new iPhone 13 Pro models support 4K ProRes video recording but it is limited to 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models. The 128GB handset variant can shoot ProRes at 30fps, but at a significantly reduced resolution of 1080p.

iPhone 13 Pro models will not ship with the ProRes video recording feature and will be enabled in a future update of iOS 15.

According to the company, the iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the best camera system ever on iPhone.

The all-new Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 um pixels, the largest ever on iPhone, for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions, producing even more detailed photos.

Coupled with the larger f/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a massive improvement in low-light situations, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro, and nearly 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) - unique to iPhone - is available on both models, stabilizing the sensor instead of the lens, so images are smooth and video is steady, even when the user is not.

The new Ultra Wide camera features a much wider f/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, bringing a 92 per cent improvement for low-light environments, producing images that are brighter and sharper.

