5 AK rifles, 7 pistols recovered near LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 29 (IANS) In a major success for the security forces deployed at Karnah along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, a huge recovery of weapons has been made, the army said on Monday.

The recovery was made on Sunday evening.

The army said 'on the night of March 28 in a specific intelligence based joint operation by the Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, five AK Rifles and seven pistols with a host of magazines and ammunition were recovered.'