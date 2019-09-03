5 arrested for kidnap, murder of 91-yr-old (2nd Lead)

The accused allegedly confessed to killing Kishan Dev Khosla (91) after kidnapping him. Police are now looking for his body in Sangam Vihar and neighbouring areas.

Sources say there is a possibility that the accused might have burnt his body after strangling him. Police have also recovered the tempo used in the crime from Tigri Kalan area in south Delhi.

Khosla was allegedly stuffed in a fridge and abducted by his domestic help, in a brazen case of kidnapping that recalled dreaded kidnap kingpins of the 1990s like Babloo Srivastav and Aftab Ansari.

The crime left the police shell-shocked due to its sheer audacity as it was apparently executed by a bunch of amateur criminals. Khosla lived on the first floor of the house along with his wife Saroj Khosla (87) in GK-II's M block area. Khosla was a central government employee and was last deputed with the United Nations. The crime came to light on Sunday morning after Saroj discovered that her husband and their domestic help Kishan (22) were missing from the house. As per Saroj's statement to the police, on Saturday evening between 6:30-7 p.m., their domestic help Kishan served them tea in the drawing room. "After having tea Saroj woke up the following day which is Sunday around 5:30 a.m. at the same place where she last had tea. She did not find her husband in the house or the domestic help. She then informed the security guard and the police was called in as well," said a police official. Police officials stated that the house was ransacked and jewellery as well as the fridge were found to be missing. Saroj's son who resides in the same area in a different block was also informed. As per sources the suspicion of the elderly man being stuffed in the fridge and kidnapped arose after a tempo was seen leaving the area but there was no sign of Khosla. The couple was staying at the rented accommodation for the last two years as their house was under construction in the same area.