5 arrested in Hyderabad for murder, robbery

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested five persons allegedly involved in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter as well as in a robbery case.



The five arrested have been identified as Mahmood Bin Alvi, Ayub Bin Alvi, Mohd Hyder Ali Quadri, Mohd Zubair, and Valiahmed. A hunt has been launched for four other accused who are absconding, Anjani Kumar, Police Commissioner Hyderabad said in a press conference today.

As per the investigation, the Police found that the arrested persons committed the crime due to a previous enmity.

"They (five accused) were involved in the brutal murder of the 35-year-old Syed Mushtaq, a rowdy-sheeter himself. Mushtaq had 27 cases registered against him at several police stations," he said.

Further, he added that the crime was committed on July 17 at about 01:05 am near Abu Bakar Masjid of Old Malakpet at Hyderabad.

The police have also seized two bikes from Mahmood Bin Alvi and Valiahmed, along with two mobile phones. (ANI)

