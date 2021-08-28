5 arrested in Mysuru gangrape case, Karnataka Home Minister thanks police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28 (ANI): In a major development, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday informed that the accused in the alleged Mysuru gangrape case have been arrested.



The minister thanked the police officials for their timely action.

Addressing reporters today, Jnanendra said, "Five people have been arrested. Our Police team exhibited efficiency. I thank our Police."

"I had two meetings yesterday with police to conduct an investigation in this case on a war footing basis. I did not want to disturb police officials yesterday and allowed them to investigate. We will take all precautions from now on. Police has been asked to increase security and surveillance in the state," he added.

As the public uproar increases demanding justice for the alleged Mysuru gang rape victim, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai had earlier today said, "Mysuru incident has been taken seriously by our police. Five special teams have been formed and are investigating the matter. I ordered them to nab culprits soon."

A girl student was allegedly gangraped at Lalithadripura layout near the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on August 24. As per the police complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend.

The Home Minister also assured that security will be tightened in the state from now onwards.

Terming the Mysuru gang rape incident a "horrendous act", Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology Anand Singh on Friday said that the government is committed to curbing such acts.

"Gang rape is a horrendous act, and it is well-known that criminals should be harshly punished. Our government is committed to curbing such acts," Singh had tweeted.

Singh had further said, "My opinion is women must be given rifle licenses to safeguard themselves from such heinous incidents and for self-defense."

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday advised the Karnataka government to handle the Mysuru gang-rape case "just like Hyderabad police" and said that the state government should not allow youngsters to have liquor in open deserted spaces. (ANI)

